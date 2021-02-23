New Shirou character in Free Fire: Release date, exclusive bundle, ability, and more

Garena Free Fire has a large assortment of characters. These characters have special abilities that influence a specific gameplay area and help players on the virtual battleground.

The popular battle royale game currently has 37 characters, including the recently added Shirou and Skyler. This article provides an overview of the Shirou character in Free Fire.

Also Read: Action Bolt's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more.

Shirou Character in Free Fire

Shirou was added to Garena Free Fire a while ago but will be made available to players on February 27.

The in-game description of Shirou reads:

“Shirou is the fastest delivery guy around.”

Ability – Damage Delivered (Passive)

Advertisement

Shirou character in Free Fire

When a player is hit by an opponent within an 80m range, Damage Delivered will tag or mark the enemy for 6 seconds at the base level. This tag will only be visible to the player, and the first shot on the marked enemy will deal 50% additional armor penetration. This ability has a cooldown of 35 seconds.

The ability is further enhanced at the maximum level. When leveled up, players will be able to deal 100% additional armor penetration on the first shot on marked enemies. The cooldown is, however, significantly reduced to 20 seconds.

Advertisement

Hurricane Delivery Set

Like every other character in Garena Free Fire, Shirou has a special character set called Hurricane Delivery Set.

Players will be able to obtain the character for free by merely logging in on February 27, 2021. They can follow the steps given below to collect the character on that day:

Tap on the log-in rewards option

Step 1: Players should first run Garena Free Fire and open the special Cobra interface by pressing the icon on the right side of the screen.

Login between February 27th (04:00) and February 28th (03:59) to claim the reward

Step 2: They should then tap on the ‘Login reward’ option. A dialog box will appear. Players have to press the claim button to acquire the character.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better Garena Free Fire stats in February 2021?