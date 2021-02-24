Free Fire redeem code for today (February 24th): Free Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem codes in Free Fire have 12 characters, including both capital letters and numbers. The players stand a chance to obtain numerous rewards if they have successfully redeemed the code in question. The developers of the game usually release them on specific occasions or when a milestone has been surpassed.

The fifth day of the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship league stage had a total of three live viewership milestones, at 5k viewers, 10k viewers, and 20k viewers. The rewards for achieving each milestone include exclusive loot crates. The live viewership surpassed the 5k mark, and the developers have released a code.

Free Fire redeem code for today (February 24th)

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code: FFBCZD9RDP44

Reward: Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

(Note: The code is valid till only February 24, 2021, 23:59 BST or February 24, 2021, 23:29 IST)

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

The players will have to use the redeem codes on the official redemption site of Garena Free Fire. They can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: First, visit the redemption site of Free Fire by clicking here.

Step 2: They have to log in to their Free Fire account via any available method. (Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Huawei ID, or Apple ID)

Log in using any of the available methods

It is important to note that the players who have guest accounts won't be able to obtain the rewards.

Step 3: Enter the code in the text field and click on the ‘Confirm’ button. A dialog box will then appear on the screen, where they will have to press the ‘OK’ option.

Rewards can be collected via the in-game mail section

Step 4: They will then receive the rewards within 24 hours and will be able to redeem them via the mail section in Free Fire.

