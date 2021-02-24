How to get Legendary Cobra backpack and Ground Punch emote in Free Fire

Diamonds is one of the in-game currencies of Garena Free Fire. More often than not, the players have to spend it to purchase various fascinating and visually appealing in-game items like gun skins, characters, pets, bundles, and more.

The users have to pay out of their pockets to acquire this currency. The developers of the game regularly introduce top-up events that offer players numerous rewards, providing additional value to their purchases.

Recently, the developers have added the new "Cobra Top Up II." Players can obtain the exclusive Cobra-themed backpack skin, Sports Car skin, and the latest Ground Punch emote.

This article provides players with an overview of the new event in Free Fire.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs BNL: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Cobra Top Up II event in Free Fire

The new top-up has begun today, i.e., February 24, 2021, and will conclude on March 8, 2021. As mentioned earlier, players will have to purchase a certain number of diamonds to acquire the rewards from the event.

The rewards that the players can earn are as follows:

Advertisement

Legendary Cobra backpack skin – Top up 100 diamonds.

Legendary Cobra backpack skin.

Ground Punch emote – Top up 500 diamonds.

Ground Punch emote

Sports Car - Cobra – Top up 1000 diamonds.

Sports Car Cobra skin

Players can follow the steps given below to top up diamonds and claim the rewards from the top-up event:

Step 1: The users will first have to click on the diamond icon; various top-up options will appear on the screen.

Select the required top-up option

Step 2: Choose the required top-up option and make the payment with the desired payment method.

Advertisement

Step 3: Once the purchase is successful, players will receive the diamonds shortly. They will have to claim the rewards manually from the event section.

Players can follow the steps given below to do the same:

Tap the calendar icon

Step 1: Tap on the events (calendar) icon on the right side of the screen

Cobra Top Up II event in Free Fire

Step 2: Navigate through the "Events" tab and select the "Cobra Top UP II" section.

Step 3: Tap the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to obtain them.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Casual Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?