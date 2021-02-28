Free Fire redeem code for today (February 28th): Free Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

The redeem codes in Free Fire are the best means to obtain numerous exclusive in-game items, including gun crates, emotes, and more, because they require the least effort.

These codes can be used only from the official reward redemption website. This article provides users with the latest redeem code in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire redeem code for today (February 28th)

The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code: 7LE4KVYCYNLY

Reward: The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Note: This code is meant only for the players from NA, SAC, and US regions. Users from other regions/areas cannot use it. When tried, they will encounter an error, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region” when trying to use the code.

How to use redeem code in Free Fire

The players can follow the steps given below:

Log in to the website.

Step 1: Use the link given below to visit the website.

Website: Click here

Step 2: Next, log in to the website.

Users with a guest account cannot use the code to get the rewards. Consider binding/linking their account with Facebook, Google, VK, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Press OK

Step 3: Enter the redeem code in the text field and tap on the 'Confirm' button. A pop-up appears confirming whether the redemption is successful. Press OK.

The users can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section.

Step 4: Once the redemption is successful, the users will receive their rewards within 24 hours. They can collect them from the in-game mail section. Also, the in-game currencies, if part of the reward, will be directly credited.

After the code is expired, users cannot use it to claim the rewards. They will encounter an error stating, “Failed to redeem. The code is invalid or redeemed.”

