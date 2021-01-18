Free Fire redeem code for today (January 18th): Captain Bubbles Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire features numerous appealing and enchanting in-game items like costume bundles, characters, pets, skins, and more. Players desire these items, but not all are free, as they have to spend the in-game currency – diamonds – to acquire the most exclusive ones.

Hence, users lookout for alternative ways to get these in-game items. Redeem codes are one of the best methods to obtain various free rewards.

This article provides users with the latest Free Fire redeem code.

Free Fire redeem code for January 18th

Captain Bubbles Weapon Loot Crate in-game

Redeem code - 8G2YJS3TWKUB

Reward – 1x Captain Bubbles Weapon Loot Crate

(Note: Users of specific regions, i.e., US, NA, and SAC, can use the code to obtain the rewards. Players from other areas cannot claim them. They will encounter an error message stating: “This code cannot be used in your region” when they try to redeem the code)

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Gamers can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: First, they have to visit the official reward redemption site of Free Fire by clicking here.

Redemption website of Free Fire

Step 2: Users have to log in to their Free Fire account via Google, VK, Facebook, or Huawei.

Those with guest accounts will not be able to use the redeem codes and hence have to bind their accounts with any one of the above.

Step 3: Players must then enter the redeem code in the text field and press the ‘Confirm’ button.

Press OK button

After the redemption procedure is successful, they can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section. At the same time, any currency as a reward will be directly credited to the player’s account.

In case users encounter an error while redeeming the code, stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, it likely means that the code is exhausted and cannot be used anymore to obtain rewards. All that users can do is wait for new codes to be released.

