Free Fire redeem code for today (January 25th): Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire redeem codes are a series of 12 letters and numbers that provide players with the chance to obtain exclusive items without spending diamonds, which are the in-game currency.

However, these codes usually have a usage limit set upon them. This means that players have to be quick to claim them from the official rewards redemption site.

This article provides the latest redeem code in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire redeem code for today (January 25th)

Redeem code: LL7VDMX363YK

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate Enter caption

Reward: 1x Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

(Note: The redeem code is only available for selected regions, i.e., US, NA, and SAC. Hence, players from other regions will not be able to use it to claim the rewards. They will encounter an error message stating, “This code cannot be used in your region” when they try to redeem the code)

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to use redeem codes in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Players first have to visit Free Fire’s official rewards redemption site. They can click the link given below to do the same.

Rewards redemption site: Click here

Log in to the website with any of the available method

Step 2: Next, they have to log in to the website with any of the available methods.

Step 3: Players would then have to enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button.

Step 4: Once the redemption process is successful, players can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section. Any currency as a part of the reward will be directly credited to their account.

It is crucial to note that players with a guest account cannot use these codes to obtain the rewards. Therefore, they will have to bind their account with Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID or Huawei ID.

In case the players encounter an error message while claiming the redeem code, it likely means that the code has expired and cannot be used any further.

