Free Fire redeem code for today (March 14th): Free Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem codes in Free Fire are some of the best alternatives to obtain in-game items while spending diamonds. It has 12 characters, including letters and numbers.

Once redeemed successfully, the code can provide a range of rewards, including gun crates, emotes, cosmetic items, and more. They are usually region-specific and can only be used for a specific timeframe.

Free Fire redeem code for today (March 14th)

Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code: RXF2EQ8BUHJ7

Reward: Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate

Note: It can only be used by the players in NA, USA, and SAC servers. Hence, players in other regions/servers cannot use it to claim the rewards. When they try to do so, they will encounter an error message stating, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Using redeem codes in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Users have to visit the official rewards redemption site. The link for the website has been provided below.

Website: Click here

Step 2: Next, they have to log in to the website via any available means: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, Huawei ID.

If the user has a guest account, they cannot use the code to collect the rewards.

Enter the code in the text field

Step 3: Enter the redeem code and press the confirm button.

Rewards can be collected from the mail section.

Step 4: Once the redemption is successful, users will obtain their rewards within 24 hours, and they can be collected from the in-game email section. In the meantime, any currency as a reward will be credited directly to their account.

Once the code expires, the player cannot use it any further to collect the rewards and will encounter the following error:

“Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.”

All users can do is patiently wait for the new code to be released.

