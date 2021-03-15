Free Fire redeem code for today (March 15th): Free Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Gun skins are a crucial element of Free Fire since, apart from aesthetic purposes, some have buffed stats, aiding users on the battlefield. They can generally be acquired by users from crates that can be purchased using diamonds from the in-game shop.

Redeem codes one of the alternative means to collect skins without spending diamonds. This article provides the latest redeem code in Free Fire that offers a gun crate.

Free Fire redeem code for today (March 15th)

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code: HXVDEU6EPW5X

Rewards: Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Note: This redeem code can only be used by users from NA, USA, and SAC regions. Hence, players from other regions/servers cannot use it to collect the rewards. They will encounter an error message stating, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region” when they try to do the same.

Using redeem codes in Free Fire

Players can follow these steps to use redeem codes in Free Fire:

Step 1: Users can use the codes only on the official rewards redemption site. They can click here to visit the website.

Enter the code in the text field and press confirm button

Step 2: Next, they have to log in to their Free Fire account on the website.

Note: Players who have a guest account cannot use the code to claim the rewards. They can consider binding their Free Fire account with either Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Twitter, or Huawei ID.

Step 3: They can enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button.

The reward can be collected from the in-game mail section.

Step 4: Once the redemption is successful, they will receive the rewards, usually within 24 hours, and collect them from the mail section. Simultaneously, the currencies will directly be credited to their account.

The redeem codes, once expired, cannot be used by the players to collect the rewards. They will face an error, “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.”

