Free Fire redeem code for today (March 19th): Free weapon royale voucher and Bangladesh facepaint

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire Bangladesh Champion (FFBC) has finally come to an end. After six gruelling matches, Agent EXP finished ahead of the other competitors, and have been crowned the champions, taking home the lion’s share of the prize pool.

Garena had set up three live viewership rewards for users at 10k, 30k and 50k, respectively. The players have managed to achieve two of them, and a redeem code has been released.

This article provides players with the latest Free Fire redeem code.

Free Fire redeem code for today (March 19th)

Redeem code

Redeem code: FFBCLQ6S7W25

Reward: Weapon Royale Voucher and Bangladesh Facepaint

(Note: The code is only valid till March 19, 2021, 23:59 BST or March 19, 2021, 23:29 IST)

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

It is relatively simple to use redeem codes in Free Fire, and it can be done from the rewards redemption website. Players can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: They first have to visit the rewards redemption site of Free Fire. The link has been provided below:

Website: Click here

Login with the preferred method

Step 2: Next, log in to their Free Fire account using the respective methods. The following means are available: Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Note: Players using a guest cannot use the code to obtain the rewards.

They have to bind their accounts with any of the platforms mentioned above to claim the rewards.

Step 3: Next, users have to enter the code in the text field and tap on the confirm button. A pop-up will appear on their screen; click the 'Ok' option.

Official redemption website of Garena Free Fire

Step 4: The rewards will be sent to the player's account within 24 hours in the in-game mail section.

The code is available for only a specific amount of time. After its expiry, the following message will be displayed to the users:

"Failed to redeem. The code is invalid or redeemed."

