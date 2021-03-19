Free Fire to give away free emote and Rockie pet for hitting live viewership milestones in FFIC Grand Finals

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) Spring is around the corner. Previously, six teams qualified for the final from the group stages. Meanwhile, the other six teams had to grind their way into the Play-Ins.

The squads will face off against each other throughout the six matches. The team finishing first will take home a massive prize money of ₹35 lakhs. The winner also qualifies for Free Fire World Series 2021.

Garena has set three lucrative milestones for the players. Achieving them will reward users with numerous attractive rewards that include an emote and a pet.

FFIC live watching and rewards

The three viewership milestones and respective rewards for the players are:

200k live watching – Diamond Royale Voucher 400k live watching – Shake it up, Emote 600k live watching – Rockie Pet

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Grand Finals

The Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Grand Finals is scheduled for March 21, 2021, at 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30). The event will be broadcast live on the official Free Fire Esports India’s YouTube channel. The link for the stream is below.

Hindi Stream: Click here

English Stream: Click here

The prize pool of ₹ 75 lakhs will be shared among the finalists. The following are the divisions based on rank:

1st Place (Champions): 35,00,000 INR

2nd Place: 15,00,000 INR

3rd Place: 7,00,000 INR

4th Place: 6,00,000 INR

5th Place: 3,00,000 INR

6th Place: 2,50,000 INR

7th Place: 2,00,000 INR

8th Place: 1,50,000 INR

9th Place: 1,00,000 INR

10th Place: 1,00,000 INR

11th Place: 50,000 INR

12th Place: 50,000 INR

Participating teams

Team D Esports Last Breath Galaxy Racer Esports Team Nemesis LvL Iconic AFF Esports Sixth Sense Total Gaming Esports Team Elite Captains Survivor 4 AM Team Chaos

