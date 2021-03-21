Free Fire redeem code for today (March 21st): Free Diamond Royale Voucher

After days of intense competition, Free Fire India Championship Spring 2021 concluded today. Galaxy Racer was crowned champions with 70 points, walking away with the massive prize money of 35 lakhs and a slot at the Free Fire World Series finals in Singapore.

Galaxy Racer was closely followed by Team Chaos and Team Elite with 68 and 67 points, respectively.

A total of three live viewership rewards, comprising of a diamond royale voucher, emote, and pet, were up for grabs at 200k, 400k, and 600k concurrent views. The stream clocked over 200k live watches simultaneously, and a redeem code was released.

This article provides players with the latest Free Fire redeem code.

Free Fire redeem code for today (March 21st)

Diamond Royale Voucher

Redeem code: FFICDCTSL5FT

Reward: Diamond Royale Voucher

Note: This code is only valid till March 21, 11:59 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

Once the code has expired, it cannot be used by players any further to obtain the rewards. The following error message will be displayed to those trying to redeem the code after the deadline:

"Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Using redeem codes in Free Fire

The redeem codes in Free Fire can be used by players from the official redemption website. They can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: First, players have to visit the official redemption website. They can click on the link present below:

Website: Click here

Log in with the preferred method

Step 2: They have to log in to their Free Fire account using any available methods.

Note: Guest account holders will not be able to use the redeem code. They will have to link their accounts to one of these platforms: Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.

Step 3: Gamers have to enter the code and press the confirm option. A dialogue box will appear; click the "OK" option.

Press ok

Step 4: Finally, the respective rewards will be sent to the user's account via the in-game mail section within 24 hours.

Rewards can be collected from in-game mail section

