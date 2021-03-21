Free Fire redeem code for today (March 21st): Free Spikey Spine Surfboard, Mr. Shark Backpack, and more

Free Fire redeem codes are released by Garena on its social media handles or during live streams, usually on special occasions or when a specific milestone has been reached.

These codes have 12 characters that include both alphabets and numbers. When successfully redeemed, these codes can provide various in-game items, including skins, gun crates, and more.

Free Fire redeem code for today (21st March)

The Mr. Shark backpack

Redeem code: FFESPORTS3MU

Rewards: Shirou Bobblehead, Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine Surfboard

The Spikey Spine Surfboard

(Note: Players on the ID server can only use the code mentioned above. Hence users from other regions or servers cannot use it to claim these rewards. The following error message will be displayed for those trying to redeem from outside the server: "Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.")

Using redeem codes in Free Fire

Players can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: They can press this link to visit the official rewards redemption website of Free Fire.

Log in on the website.

Step 2: Next, users have to log in on the website using Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

Note: Guest account holders cannot redeem rewards, and hence, have to consider binding their accounts with any of the platforms mentioned earlier.

Players will receive the rewards within 24 hours

Step 3: They may enter the redeem code and tap the 'confirm' button.

The rewards can be claimed from the in-game mail section

Step 4: After successful redemption, the rewards will be sent to the player's account within 24 hours and obtained from the mail section.

If players face the following error: "Failed to redeem. The code is invalid or redeemed," while using the code, it likely means that it has expired and cannot be used any further to obtain rewards. They have to wait for the new set of redeem codes to be released by the developers.

