Free Fire redeem code for today (March 4th): Another code for free Cosmic bounty hunter weapon loot crate released

Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 League day nine has drawn to an end. Players witnessed exciting gameplay and fierce competition among the teams.

A total of three live milestones were setup. Getting to 5k, 10k, and 20k live viewers was the aim. Users achieved the first target of 5k live viewers and a redeem code for the reward was revealed.

Free Fire redeem code for today (March 4th)

Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code: FFBCLAK9KYGM

Reward: Cosmic bounty hunter weapon loot crate released

(Duration: The code is only valid till March 4, 2021, 23:59 BST or March 4, 2021, 23:29 IST)

Guide to using redeem code in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to redeem the code in Free Fire.

Step 1: Visit the rewards redemption site to use the code and collect the rewards. The link is given below.

Website: Click here.

Log in using any of the available method

Step 2: Log in to the Free Fire account on the website using any of the available methods (Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID or Huawei ID). Users with a guest account cannot claim the rewards.

Step 3: Users then have to type/paste the code in the text field and press the confirm. A pop-up will appear. Press ok.

Press 'OK' button

Step 4: Players will soon receive the rewards, which can be claimed directly from the in-game mail section. The currencies will be credited to the account directly.

The rewards can be collected from the mail section in the game.

Each code can only be used for a limited timeframe, after which players will face an error stating, “Failed to redeem. The code is invalid for redeem.”

