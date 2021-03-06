Free Fire redeem code for today (March 6th): Free Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate

Weapon skins are one of the most sought-after items in Garena Free Fire. Apart from decorative purposes, players want these skins because they provide buffed weapon stats.

Players can obtain weapon skins from various in-game events or gun crates. However, they would have to spend money in both cases.

Fortunately, redeem codes are one of the best ways for players to obtain a variety of items at no cost.

This article provides players with the latest redeem code in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Bin Zaid Gaming: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (March 6th)

2x Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate.

Redeem code: XFHG6E93SADY

Advertisement

Reward: 2x Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate.

Note: This redeem code can only be used by players from the SG server/region. Hence, players from other areas will not be able to collect the rewards using the code. When they try to do so, they will encounter an error stating, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

How to use redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to use redeem codes in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players should first use the link given below to visit the Free Fire rewards redemption site.

Redemption website: Click here

Step 2: Next, they must log in via Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID or Twitter.

Players with a guest account cannot use the redeem code under any circumstances. They will be required to bind their account with any of the above-mentioned apps.

Step 3: After logging in, players should enter the code in the text field and press the ‘Confirm’ button.

Advertisement

Rewards can be collected from the in-game mail section

Step 4: After the redemption procedure is successful, players will receive their reward within 24 hours. They will be able to collect it from the in-game mail section.

Expired codes cannot be redeemed. If a player tries to use one, they will receive an error message stating:

“Failed to redeem. The code is invalid or redeem.”

All that players can do at this point is wait for new redeem codes to be released.

Also Read; Raistar's Garena Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in March 2021