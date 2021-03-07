Free Fire redeem code for today (March 7th): Free Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

The most exclusive and legendary items in Free Fire require players to spend their in-game currency - diamonds one way or another. Purchasing diamonds is not an option for everyone. Hence, events and redemption codes have emerged as excellent alternatives for obtaining in-game items.

The redeem code has 12 characters which include alphabets and numbers, and once redeemed successfully, it can offer a wide range of rewards.

This article provides players with the latest redemption code in Garena Free Fire that provides a weapon loot crate.

Free Fire redeem code for today (March 7th)

Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code: 67G8VDLFTHUJ

Note: The code can only be used by the NA, USA, and SAC servers. Hence the users from other regions cannot use it to claim the rewards. When they try to do so, they will encounter an error, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Using redeem code in Free Fire

Players can use the redeem code by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Click here to visit the official rewards redemption site of Garena Free Fire.

Website: Click here

Log in to the website.

Step 2: Log in on the website using any available means (Facebook, Google, VK, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter).

Note: Players using a guest account will not be able to redeem the rewards. Hence, they may consider binding it with any of the above mentioned.

Press OK

Step 3: After logging in, enter the redeem code in the text field and tap on the confirm button below it. A pop-up appears; press ok.

Step 4: Upon successful redemption, the player will receive the items within 24 hours, collected from the in-game email section.

These codes work only for a limited timeframe, post which it cannot be used to claim the rewards. The players will face an error, “Failed to redeem. The code is invalid or redeemed.”

Users can wait for the new redeem code to be released by the developers.

