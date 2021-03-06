Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in March 2021

Lokesh Gamer is one of the most subscribed-to gaming content creators and streamers on YouTube from India, with Free Fire being his primary source of content.

He regularly streams the fast-paced title on his channel and has accumulated a subscriber count exceeding 8.18 million.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Bin Zaid Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068, and his IGN is LOKESHGAMER7.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Advertisement

Lokesh Gamer has made 3307 appearances in squad games and has remained unbeaten in 702, ensuring a win percentage of 21.22%. He has accumulated 6089 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.34.

In duo matches, the internet star has competed in 1523 and has come out on top on 151 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 9.91%. In the process, he has registered 2560 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 1.87.

The streamer has also participated in 1232 solo games and has bettered his foes in 125, corresponding to a win ratio of 10.14%. With 2176 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 1.97.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

The content creator has contented in two squad matches in the ongoing ranked season but is yet to register a win or kill.

The broadcaster has ten duo games to his name and has three first-place finishes, approximating to a win percentage of 30.00%. With a K/D ratio of 3.00, he has notched 21 frags.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on his channel was uploaded back in April 2019, and since then, he has uploaded more than 600 videos. Lokesh Gamer has amassed more than 637 million views in total.

Click here to visit his channel

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He also has a Discord server that players can join here.

Also read: Raistar's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in March 2021