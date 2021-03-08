Free Fire redeem code for today (March 8th): Free Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire offers an extensive range of in-game items, including pets, characters, skins, bundles and more. Most of these items can be purchased from the Free Fire store with diamonds, which are the in-game currency.

Since players have to spend real money to get Free Fire diamonds, they often look for alternative ways to get these in-game items for free. Redeem codes have proven to be one of the best ways to acquire Free Fire items at no cost.

This article provides the latest redeem code in Free Fire.

Also Read: Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in March 2021

Free Fire Redeem code for today (8th March)

Redeem code: 4M2ZVXNLJTHP

Reward: Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate

Note: This code is only meant for players in NA, USA and SAC servers. Hence, players from other regions cannot use it to claim the rewards. When they try to do so, they will encounter an error message stating, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Advertisement

Using redeem code in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to use redeem codes in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players can use the link given below to visit the rewards redemption site of Free Fire.

Website: Click here

Log in to the website using any available means

Step 2: Next, they should log in to the website via Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID or Huawei ID. Players with a guest account cannot use the redeem code to claim the rewards.

Advertisement

Step 3: Players should then enter the code in the text field and press the confirm button. A pop-up will appear, informing them of the successful redemption of the code.

Press OK button.

Step 4: Once the process is completed, players will receive their rewards within 24 hours. These rewards can be collected from the mail section.

The rewards can be collected from in-game mail section.

The redeem code will only work in a specific timeframe. If players try to claim them beyond the stipulated time, they will receive an error message stating:

“Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.”

Also Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs. Badge 99: Who has better stats in Free Fire in March 2021?