Free Fire redeem code for today (May 29th): Musical Monkey backpack, Diamond Royale Voucher, and more

Redeem codes are one of the best ways for the players in Garena Free Fire to get their hands on numerous rewards at no cost. They are typically released on social media handles.

The code comprises 12 characters that include both numbers and alphabets. They are intended for use only in a specific region, and players from other countries will not be able to redeem the items.

This article provides players with the latest Free Fire redeem code.

Also read: Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly earnings, and more in May 2021

Free Fire redeem code for May 29th

Middle East

Musical Monkey Backpack

HAPPYBDAYMR1: Musical Monkey Backpack, Diamond Royale Voucher and Maro Fragments

Indonesia

Shuffling emote

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

Note: The codes above are for the Middle East and Indonesia servers, respectively. Users from other servers attempting to claim the code will face the following error:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

How to use Free Fire redeem codes from the official website

Before going ahead, it is worth noting that rewards through Free Fire redeem codes can only be claimed via the game’s official rewards redemption website.

Step 1: Players can use this link to redirect themselves to the website.

Players are required to sign in

Step 2: Users must only log in using their Free Fire IDs on the website to use the code. They can do this through one of the platforms connected to their account: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Guest users are not eligible to use the code and have to link their accounts to one of the platforms mentioned above.

Step 3: Once gamers have logged in, a text field will appear on the screen. They should paste the code and click ok to complete this process.

Enter the code into the text field

Items are usually credited to the account within a time frame of 24 hours. These are shown in the mail section and can be collected from it.

Players can watch the video given below to get further insight into the redemption process:

Also read: AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, YouTube subscribers, and India rank details