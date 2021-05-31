Free Fire redeem code for today (May 31st): Free Scar Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate, Evolution Stone, Incubator voucher, and more

Redeem codes tend to be highly sought after in Free Fire since many players cannot afford to purchase diamonds, which are required to access exclusive items like bundles, gun skins, and more.

These codes are made up of 12 characters that include both numbers and letters. Moreover, they have a specific expiry date after which they are exhausted and cannot be used further.

Here is one of the latest Free Fire redeem code for the Europe server.

Free Fire redeem code for May 31st

Evolution Stone, one of the rewards

Redeem code: ZFMUVTLYSLSC

Rewards: 2x SCAR - Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates, Evolution Stone, Diamond Royale, Incubator Voucher, and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers.

The code must be used as soon as possible since it is only valid today, i.e., May 31st, 2021.

Players on the Europe Server can only use this code. Consequently, it cannot be used outside of the given region. Those users from outside the area attempting to obtain the rewards through the redeem code will face the given error,

"Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Using Free Fire redeem codes from the official website

Step 1: Using the redeem code is only possible from the Free Fire Rewards Redemption site. Here is the URL that the players can use to redirect to the website:

Step 2: After that, users will need to log in to their Free Fire ID through the platform they have linked to their Free Fire account.

Players need to first login

Players are unable to redeem the rewards with guest accounts. Due to this, they are required to link the account to one of the available platforms.

Step 3: The next step requires the user to enter the code mentioned previously in the text field.

Enter the code into the text field

Step 4: Click the confirm button. A dialog box will appear listing the rewards.

Step 5: If the code is successfully redeemed, the corresponding rewards should appear in the players' account within 24 hours. These must be retrieved from the mail section.

Rewards can be collected from in-game mail

Users may face an error stating that the code is invalid or redeemed. The most likely reason for this error is that the code has either already been claimed or expired.

