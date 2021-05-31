Which is the best character in Free Fire OB27 update?

The unique features of Free Fire set it apart from most other mobile Battle Royale games. Due to their abilities and skills, characters and pets are among the special assets of the title.

With frequent updates and collaborations, the list of characters in Garena Free Fire has expanded to 39, which include the two default ones. Most of them can be purchased by players from the in-game shop using diamonds.

Many users wonder about which is the best character present in Garena Free Fire. This article talks about the same.

Note: This article is based on the writer’s opinion, and the choice of the character varies from user to user depending on their playing style and preference.

Also read: Free Fire Change Your Fate event: How to get up to 80% discount on characters, pets, emotes, gun skins, and more

Best character in Garena Free Fire?

Loads of fabulous characters with extraordinary abilities are prevalent in Garena Free Fire. DJ Alok is the in-game persona of the renowned Brazilian musician and record producer Alok Petrillo.

In November 2019, he was introduced into the game and is still considered by many Free Fire players to be the best character due to his “Drop the Beat” ability. Here’s further information about him:

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Drop the Beat creates an aura of 5m that raises the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP for 5 seconds. With the increase in the level, it further increases. At the highest level, the duration upsurges to 10 seconds. Meanwhile, the increased movement speed also becomes 15%.

DJ Alok’s ability provides users with a source of healing that can come in a clutch during crucial situations. To acquire him, gamers will have to shell out 599 diamonds in Garena Free Fire.

Moreover, with a proper character combination, players can further enhance the overall usage.

Aside from DJ Alok, there are also characters with powerful abilities, such as Chrono (Time Turner), K (Master of All), Skyler (Riptide Rhythm), Wukong (Camouflage), and Xayne (Xtreme Encounter). If used correctly, they can turn the game in the players’ favor, and hence are some other popular options.

Also read: Garena’s Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore sets new global viewership records, Invites Survivors from India and Nepal to register for the first-ever Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer