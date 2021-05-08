Free Fire redeem code for today (May 8th): Free Famas Moonwalk loot crate

Free Fire redeem codes provide players who don't have a lot of diamonds with the perfect opportunity to obtain numerous in-game items for free. These codes are made up of 12 characters, including letters and numbers.

All Free Fire redeem codes have an expiration date. When a code has expired, players will no longer be able to use it to obtain rewards. Players, therefore, have to be quick to claim them.

This article provides players with the latest Free Fire redeem code.

Free Fire redeem code for today (May 8th)

1x Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Redeem code: FF8M82QK7C2M

Reward: 1x Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Note: Free Fire redeem codes have usage restrictions, which means they can only be used in specific servers. The code mentioned above can only be used by players on the Indonesia server. Players from other servers will not be able to obtain a loot crate using the code and will face the following error: “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

How to use Free Fire redeem codes to obtain rewards

Players can follow the steps given below to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players must visit Free Fire’s official rewards redemption website. They can also use the link provided below to do so.

Rewards Redemption Website: Click here

Log in using the preferred method

Step 2: Next, they must log in using one of their available platforms. The platforms are:

Facebook

Twitter

Google

VK

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Enter the redeem code in the text field

Step 3: Players should then enter the redeem code in the text field and click on the confirm button. When a dialog box appears, players should click on the OK button.

The rewards are usually sent to the player's account within 24 hours of redemption. Players will be able to collect them through the in-game mail section.

If a player encounters an error while using the redeem code, it likely means that the code has expired or cannot be used on the server.