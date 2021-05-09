Free Fire redeem code for today (May 9th): Free Beach Loot Crate

Garena regularly releases Free Fire redeem codes, providing players with a shot at obtaining various in-game items without spending any real-life money. These are 12 character-long alphanumeric codes that can be claimed through the official rewards redemption site.

Each redeem code has a given expiration date, and users must claim it before the time threshold has been crossed.

Here is the latest Free Fire redeem code:

Disclaimer: The code is working now but will expire within a few hours. Hence, users must claim the rewards as soon as possible.

Free Fire redeem code for today (May 9)

1x Beach Loot Crate

Free Fire redeem code: 5KHJ8U3RNP42

Note: This code is valid only for players on the Europe server, and therefore, other users cannot claim the given reward using it. Those trying to use it from regions other than specified, will encounter the following error: “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Guide on using Free Fire redeem codes

Players can follow the steps provided below to obtain the rewards using the Free Fire redeem code:

Step 1: First, the user must visit the rewards redemption site. The link to the website has been provided below:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

Users must log in through the preferred method

Step 2: Then, they must log in to their Free Fire ID via the platform linked to it. The available methods include Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

It is essential for players to link their account to one of the above platforms as guest users will not be able to collect the rewards.

Enter the redeem code provided above in the text field.

Step 3: Next, they must type in the aforementioned code and press the confirm button. A pop-up will appear, press OK.

Rewards are usually sent to players within 24 hours of redemption. These can be collected from the game’s mail section. Suppose an error is displayed stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, it is likely that it has expired and cannot be used further.

Users can checkout the video below for a further overview of the redemption process.

