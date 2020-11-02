Free Fire features a plethora of cosmetic items like outfits and other in-game items, including gun skins, characters, and pets, which provides the players with an edge on the battleground. However, most of the exclusive in-game items are not free, and players usually have to spend diamonds to get them.
Redeem Codes provide the players with a golden opportunity to acquire in-game items without spending the diamonds. These codes have 12 strings and present the players with various in-game rewards.
In this article, we share the latest redeem codes in Free Fire.
Free Fire Redeem Codes for 2nd November [NA region]: Free Weapon Loot Crates
(Note: These codes are only for the NA region, and users from the other regions will not be able to use the redeem codes to get the rewards)
Redeem Codes:
MNWNA5A8BLQE
RP4TXG29EXSJ
KPHU7KHDRLKW
The players will receive the following rewards by using these codes:
- Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
- Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate
- Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
How to use Redeem Codes
It is very simple to use the redeem code in Free Fire. Follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the official redemption center. You can also click this link.
Step 2: Login your Free Fire ID via Google, Facebook, or VK. The users with a guest account will not be able to use the redeem codes to get the rewards, and hence they must bind their account with any of the above.
Step 3: Enter the redeem code in the field.
Step 4: Press the confirm button. After the redeem code is used successfully, you will be able to claim the rewards from the in-game mail section.
Published 02 Nov 2020, 12:36 IST