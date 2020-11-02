Free Fire features a plethora of cosmetic items like outfits and other in-game items, including gun skins, characters, and pets, which provides the players with an edge on the battleground. However, most of the exclusive in-game items are not free, and players usually have to spend diamonds to get them.

Redeem Codes provide the players with a golden opportunity to acquire in-game items without spending the diamonds. These codes have 12 strings and present the players with various in-game rewards.

In this article, we share the latest redeem codes in Free Fire.

Free Fire Redeem Codes for 2nd November [NA region]: Free Weapon Loot Crates

(Note: These codes are only for the NA region, and users from the other regions will not be able to use the redeem codes to get the rewards)

Redeem Codes:

MNWNA5A8BLQE

RP4TXG29EXSJ

KPHU7KHDRLKW

The players will receive the following rewards by using these codes:

Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

How to use Redeem Codes

It is very simple to use the redeem code in Free Fire. Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official redemption center. You can also click this link.

Step 2: Login your Free Fire ID via Google, Facebook, or VK. The users with a guest account will not be able to use the redeem codes to get the rewards, and hence they must bind their account with any of the above.

Step 3: Enter the redeem code in the field.

After the redemption procedure is complete you will receive your reward in the mail section

Step 4: Press the confirm button. After the redeem code is used successfully, you will be able to claim the rewards from the in-game mail section.

