Redeem Codes in Free Fire are released by the game's developers on their social media handles and live streams, usually during special occasions. These codes have 12 characters, which include both alphabets & numbers, and provide users with opportunities to obtain exclusive in-game rewards, which can otherwise only be obtained by spending diamonds.

Free Fire Redeem codes: Full list of codes released in September 2020

FFICYZJZM4BZ

FFIC65E269TQ

FFICRF854MZT

FFIC34N6LLLL

FFICZTBCUR4M

FFIC9PG5J5YZ

FFICWFKZGQ6Z

SPEHGMMM2WCV

SPEHGF4X5KCR

SPEHG93UK2LW

SPEHGR4EDEVQ

SPEHG8QTJHRT

SPEHGPG93UDU

SPEHGDHDSCUQ

SPEHGGM5HB8C

SPEHGC3AR9XH

SPEHGN6XMDBY

SPEHGHU4CDCC

SPEHGQZKVXJC

SPEHG63UZRCQ

SPEHG8YJMUJ5

SPEHGNS3FV2T

SPEHGFAYUX6Z

SPEHG8QMN2BQ

SPEHGHCPWF3N

SPEHGV3UD82D

SPEHG388XLVA

SPEHGB2ANRF9

SPEHG3E8BZKR

SPEHG3MYQAPA

SPEHG5CCC779

SPEHGYKY57A7

SPEHGBZ4H4WN

SPEHGYFLSVGX

SPEHG49UUSML

SPEHGHEN2Y2W

SPEHGU44X755

SPEHG34U5EED

SPEHG7XFPRR3

SPEHGCDMR33L

SPEHGHQSHM3E

SPEHG9HU846Y

SPEHGZETZR2Q

SPEHG6VLWUXT

SPEHGCEJGY36

SPEHGYBQDUUN

SPEHG9ERE4PV

SPEHGELQ4TUE

SPEHGU5UVH8F

SPEHGEEWMZYR

SPEHGYM8SJS2

SPEHGXWSGGNZ

SPEHGBCHCC95

SPEHGFKHZL8Y

SPEHGEZM3NYA

SPEHGZCFDG57

SPEHGA9FXRA6

SPEHG9JPNAQ8

SPEHGFWRYMY4

SPEHGAUVU4RC

SPEHG3PPSGG6

SPEHGSN285DG

SPEHGGGX5FPV

SPEHG9VXGEDD

SPEHGWBNMTPR

SPEHGHMEAD6Z

SPEHGYKWC9FD

SPEHG5ARXT4K

SPEHGMDVUDJR

SPEHGHGH9S7L

SPEHGKWHGSW9

SPEHGVEABSUR

SPEHGG87W5D2

SPEHGUTT5MLU

SPEHGZZDJGVD

SPEHGB488FLB

SPEHG48AM72U

SPEHG89NJQ7P

SPEHGDE7FXT3

SPEHG944JU6T

SPEHGDUMU6Z4

SPEHGVNJGDFM

SPEHGX8D33ZL

SPEHGYG8EACT

SPEHGHSMLMCT

SPEHGRED9NU6

SPEHGACMN3WN

How to use Redeem Codes in Garena Free Fire

Redeem Codes in Garena Free Fire can be claimed only via the official redemption center. Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the redemption center present on the official website. You can click here to visit the same.

Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account.

(Note: Players using a guest account will not be able to use the redeem code. They would have to link it with either Google, Facebook or VK.)

Step 3: Enter the Redeem Code and click on the confirm button.

If the code is redeemed successfully, the player will be able to collect the reward from the game's vault tab. Any currency which is a part of the reward will be directly credited to the players' account.

If you encounter an error message stating that the redeem code has expired, it means that the stipulated duration or the usage limit of the code is over, and it cannot be used any further.

