Redeem Codes in Free Fire are released by the game's developers on their social media handles and live streams, usually during special occasions. These codes have 12 characters, which include both alphabets & numbers, and provide users with opportunities to obtain exclusive in-game rewards, which can otherwise only be obtained by spending diamonds.
Also Read: Devil Hunter Bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know
Free Fire Redeem codes: Full list of codes released in September 2020
- FFICYZJZM4BZ
- FFIC65E269TQ
- FFICRF854MZT
- FFIC34N6LLLL
- FFICZTBCUR4M
- FFIC9PG5J5YZ
- FFICWFKZGQ6Z
- SPEHGMMM2WCV
- SPEHGF4X5KCR
- SPEHG93UK2LW
- SPEHGR4EDEVQ
- SPEHG8QTJHRT
- SPEHGPG93UDU
- SPEHGDHDSCUQ
- SPEHGGM5HB8C
- SPEHGC3AR9XH
- SPEHGN6XMDBY
- SPEHGHU4CDCC
- SPEHGQZKVXJC
- SPEHG63UZRCQ
- SPEHG8YJMUJ5
- SPEHGNS3FV2T
- SPEHGFAYUX6Z
- SPEHG8QMN2BQ
- SPEHGHCPWF3N
- SPEHGV3UD82D
- SPEHG388XLVA
- SPEHGB2ANRF9
- SPEHG3E8BZKR
- SPEHG3MYQAPA
- SPEHG5CCC779
- SPEHGYKY57A7
- SPEHGBZ4H4WN
- SPEHGYFLSVGX
- SPEHG49UUSML
- SPEHGHEN2Y2W
- SPEHGU44X755
- SPEHG34U5EED
- SPEHG7XFPRR3
- SPEHGCDMR33L
- SPEHGHQSHM3E
- SPEHG9HU846Y
- SPEHGZETZR2Q
- SPEHG6VLWUXT
- SPEHGCEJGY36
- SPEHGYBQDUUN
- SPEHG9ERE4PV
- SPEHGELQ4TUE
- SPEHGU5UVH8F
- SPEHGEEWMZYR
- SPEHGYM8SJS2
- SPEHGXWSGGNZ
- SPEHGBCHCC95
- SPEHGFKHZL8Y
- SPEHGEZM3NYA
- SPEHGZCFDG57
- SPEHGA9FXRA6
- SPEHG9JPNAQ8
- SPEHGFWRYMY4
- SPEHGAUVU4RC
- SPEHG3PPSGG6
- SPEHGSN285DG
- SPEHGGGX5FPV
- SPEHG9VXGEDD
- SPEHGWBNMTPR
- SPEHGHMEAD6Z
- SPEHGYKWC9FD
- SPEHG5ARXT4K
- SPEHGMDVUDJR
- SPEHGHGH9S7L
- SPEHGKWHGSW9
- SPEHGVEABSUR
- SPEHGG87W5D2
- SPEHGUTT5MLU
- SPEHGZZDJGVD
- SPEHGB488FLB
- SPEHG48AM72U
- SPEHG89NJQ7P
- SPEHGDE7FXT3
- SPEHG944JU6T
- SPEHGDUMU6Z4
- SPEHGVNJGDFM
- SPEHGX8D33ZL
- SPEHGYG8EACT
- SPEHGHSMLMCT
- SPEHGRED9NU6
- SPEHGACMN3WN
How to use Redeem Codes in Garena Free Fire
Redeem Codes in Garena Free Fire can be claimed only via the official redemption center. Follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the redemption center present on the official website. You can click here to visit the same.
Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account.
(Note: Players using a guest account will not be able to use the redeem code. They would have to link it with either Google, Facebook or VK.)
Step 3: Enter the Redeem Code and click on the confirm button.
If the code is redeemed successfully, the player will be able to collect the reward from the game's vault tab. Any currency which is a part of the reward will be directly credited to the players' account.
If you encounter an error message stating that the redeem code has expired, it means that the stipulated duration or the usage limit of the code is over, and it cannot be used any further.
Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Total Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?Published 03 Oct 2020, 10:04 IST