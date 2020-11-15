Free Fire Redeem codes: Full list of daily codes released in October and November 2020

Free Fire has an extensive collection of in-game cosmetic items like costumes and more. The users can acquire most of these items via diamonds, which is an in-game currency. Since purchasing diamonds is not possible for every player, they look for alternative means to obtain such items for free.

Using a redeem code is one such way that requires the least effort. Redeem codes consist of 12 characters, including both alphabets and numbers. They are released periodically by the developers and provide players with various rewards.

This article lists out all the Free Fire redeem codes released in October and November 2020.

Full list of daily Free Fire Redeem codes released in October and November 2020

Here are all the redeem codes that have been released in these two months:

QNAE4FM8X5Q2

FFIC33NTEUKA

MNWNA5A8BLQE

RP4TXG29EXSJ

KPHU7KHDRLKW

TPFU7QHXG1EC

4EUWRCXKPLV8

TLXKC6PEQH79

PGU6ZFXQPTLG

LCSV8S5KKMPG

2VFRUBEVEDGX

6LTXXKUYR8VZ

ZVYAV7PV28T9

ZF2EGQB2QR8U

TUNDERFHK7MG

5PE5ZT3KM29X

7WJ72BQQ56SZ

HKYMVQSYGBSQ

9EASUTP7A6HY

B76KMCVCD3PY

How to use the Redeem codes in Free Fire?

Free Fire Redemption site

Players can use the codes and redeem the rewards on the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire. Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the redemption site of Free Fire. Players can click here as well to do so.

Step 2: Log in to the website via Google/Facebook/VK/Huawei ID.

(Note: Users having guest accounts cannot use the redeem codes, and they have to bind their account with any one of the above to use the codes.)

Step 3: Enter all the details, like the Free Fire ID and Redeem Code. Click the redeem button.

Step 4: Upon successful redemption, the items will be sent to the ‘Vault’ section in Free Fire.

It is important to note that each Code has a specific limit. Upon being crossed, players will receive an error message.

