Free Fire redeem codes: Full list of unique codes released for OB27 version

Here are all the Free Fire redeem codes released in the OB27 version (Image via Free Fire)
Here are all the Free Fire redeem codes released in the OB27 version (Image via Free Fire)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature

Garena frequently publishes Free Fire redeem codes on official streams and social media handles, providing a way for fans to obtain exclusive rewards for free.

They are made up of 12 characters (including letters and numbers) and must be claimed through the website. There is an expiration date for each code, and therefore, they must be quickly redeemed,

The article provides users with Free Fire redeem codes released by Garena for different servers in the OB27 version.

Free Fire redeem codes released in OB27 update

Rewards for one of the Middle East server code

India server

  • ESX24ADSGM4K

Indonesia server

  • FF8MBDXPVCB1
  • FFESPORTSJLC
  • FFESPORTSSQA

Europe server

  • BPDSDHCXPXWT
  • UBJJ2A7G23L6
  • 5KHJ8U3RNP42
  • 8QW6TDX2D8A4
  • FF8M82QK7C2M
  • FV385V6HXJ97
  • KNRZ89SXFG9S
  • ED22KT2GRQDY
  • H28UZG5ATK2R
  • HP5DXHQANLB5
  • VNY3MQWNKEGU
  • U8S47JGJH5MG
  • PCNF5CQBAJLK
  • 6XMNG242VMKV:
  • G3MKNDD24G9D
  • RRF6WMKMDPJV

Middle East server

  • 245QMX2MXSZN
  • HAPPYBDAYMR1

Free Fire redeem codes are region-specific and only work on the designated server. Players from some other area will face an error regarding the same

How to use Free Fire redeem codes?

Here are the steps that players must follow to claim the rewards:

Step 1: The redeem code must be claimed via the game's dedicated website. The link provided below will redirect the user to the same.

Free Fire's rewards redemption website: Click here

Sign in through one of the platforms

Step 2: The second step involves players signing in to their Free Fire account using one of the following: Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Twitter, or Huawei ID.

The guest account holder will have to bind the account to one platform, as mentioned above.

They have to enter the code and press confirm to complete the redemption process.

Step 3: Next, they must enter the code and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: The rewards are usually added to the account within 24 hours. Items can be claimed through the mail section as the currency will be added directly.

Any error during redemption stating that either the codes are invalid or redeemed means that the code has expired and cannot be used any further by the player to acquire any rewards.

Published 1 hr ago
Garena Free Fire
