Free Fire redeem codes: How to redeem, where to get them and everything else you need to know

In Free Fire, diamonds are used for purchasing upgrades from the in-game store. However, they aren’t free, and most players don't want to spend money to get diamonds and make these purchases. Redeem codes are a great way for players to get their hands on exclusive items like skins and costumes.

Redeem codes are alphanumerics that are 12 characters long. This article provides a guide on how these codes can be redeemed, where to get them, and other information.

Free Fire redeem codes: All that the players need to know

How to redeem

Redeem codes can be used by players on the official Rewards Redemption Site using the following steps.

Step 1: Players need to visit the Rewards Redemption hereby clicking here.

Users must first log in

Step 2: After reaching the website, users must log in to their Free Fire accounts using the respective platform that has been used to bind their account. The available options are Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Note: Players who have guest accounts will not be able to use the redeem code and must bind their accounts using any of the platforms mentioned above.

Step 3: Users will have to paste the code into the text field and click on the “Confirm” button.

Click on the "OK" button

Step 4: Upon successful redemption, the items will be sent to the Free Fire account within 24 hours via the in-game mail section. If there is any currency as rewards, they will be credited directly to the players’ accounts.

Where to get and errors

One of the errors that the users encounter

Redeem codes are released by the developers of Free Fire on their social media accounts or during live streams. Generally, they are given out to the players upon crossing a specific milestone and during festivals.

All Free Fire redeem codes have a given end date. After its expiry, players will not be able to claim the rewards and will encounter an error message.

The codes are region-specific and players only from the respective countries will be able to use them.

