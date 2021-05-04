3 best Free Fire character combinations with Chrono after OB27 update

Due to the abilities that characters possess, they have become an integral element of Garena Free Fire. Over the past few years, this list has expanded, and several new characters have come in as part of updates and collaborations.

Combining the right skills/creating appropriate character combinations is essential if players wish to have a higher chance of standing victorious. Chrono is the in-game persona of Cristiano Ronaldo and is a popular choice amongst users.

Although he received a significant nerf during the OB27 update, Chrono is still one of the most potent characters in Free Fire. This article lists out the three best combinations with this character.

Note: This article is based on the preference of the writer. No characters have been repeated in this list to provide players with a broader range of options. They can always mix and match characters from combinations based on their preference and playing style.

Three most suitable Free Fire character combinations with Chrono after OB27 update

Chrono in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

This skill conjures up a force field that blocks 600 damages and increases the movement speed of the users by 5% at character level 1. These two effects last for 3 seconds, and there is a cooldown time of 200 seconds.

As players level the character up, the ability improves. Coming to the maximum level, i.e., 6, the movement speed is amplified to 15%, and the time of the effects becomes 8 seconds. Meanwhile, the cooldown time is reduced to 170 seconds.

Here are the three best combinations with Chrono:

#1 - Chrono + Jai + Jota + Shirou

Jai in Free Fire

Jai: Raging Reload

Jota: Sustained Raids

Shirou: Damage Delivered

As mentioned above, Chrono’s ability creates a force field that the players can use as temporary cover. Meanwhile, Jai’s ability automatically reloads a gun’s magazine by 45% of its capacity after knocking down a foe. It is only applicable to the firearms of the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG categories.

Jota in Free Fire

Jota’s Sustained Raids replenishes 40 HP for users with each kill using a weapon from the SG and SMG classes. It has a cooldown of 5 seconds.

If users enjoy utilizing Shotguns and SMGs, Jota’s ability is quite beneficial. However, if they don’t, the character can be replaced with Hayato or Kelly based on their preference.

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou has an ability called ‘Damage Delivered,’ which tags a foe within 80m for 6 seconds upon being shot by them. The first shot on this tagged opponent has 100% additional armor penetration. This unique skill has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

#2 - Chrono + Moco + Rafael + Laura

Moco in Free Fire

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Rafael: Dead Silent

Laura: Sharp Shooter

The Hacker’s Eye ability of Moco tags an enemy for 5 seconds after players shoot them. Info about the foe is shared with teammates as well and would enable users to make their next move smartly.

Rafael in Free Fire

Rafael’s Dead Silent was changed entirely with the OB27 update and was converted to a passive ability. It now provides players with a silencing effect as they use snipers and marksman rifles. On top of it, enemies downed and hit suffer 45% faster HP loss.

Laura in Free Fire

Lastly, Laura’s ability increases the players’ accuracy by 30 as they are scoped in, enabling them to land more shots on foes. It syncs well with the Dead Silent ability as users engage in long and mid-range encounters using snipers and marksman rifles.

#3 - Chrono + Luqueta + Dasha + Joseph

Luqueta in Free Fire

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Dasha: Partying On

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Luqueta’s Hat Trick increases the max HP of the users by 18 with every kill up to 35 HP. This provides them with much-needed additional health, and upon killing two foes, their overall max HP would be 235.

Dasha in Free Fire

The Partying On ability is pretty unique and has numerous benefits. Here are the exact specifics at the highest level of the character:

Reduce damage taken from falls by 50%

Reduce recovery time from falls by 80%

Reduce rate of recoil buildup by 10%

Reduce maximum recoil by 10%

Joseph in Free Fire

Finally, Joseph’s ability increases the moving and sprinting speed of the players by 20% upon taking damage. This could help them evade/rush at foes in the final few zones.

Disclaimer: All the abilities and the information mentioned in this article are at their maximum levels.

