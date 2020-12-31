List of Free Fire redeem codes released for the Indian region

Like most of the other titles on the mobile platform, Garena Free Fire offers its users a wide variety of exclusive in-game cosmetic items like costumes, bundles, and more. They enable the users to customize their game up to a certain extent.

However, the items aren’t free, and users have to purchase them using diamonds, which are the premium in-game currency of Free Fire. Not every user can afford to spend money on games, and hence they look for ways to obtain such items at no cost.

Redeem codes are one such way to obtain them easily. They consist of 12 characters, including both alphabets and numbers. This article lists all the redeem codes released for the Indian region in 2020.

Free Fire redeem codes for the Indian region

QNAE4FM8X5Q2

FFIC33NTEUKA

FFICYZJZM4BZ

FFIC65E269TQ

FFICRF854MZT

FFIC34N6LLLL

FFICZTBCUR4M

FFIC9PG5J5YZ

FFICWFKZGQ6Z

FFBATJSLDCCS

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire?

The players can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: First, visit the official rewards redemption site of Garena Free Fire.

Log in with the available method

Step 2: The players will have to log in to their Free Fire account on the website.

The users with a guest account will not be able to use the codes to claim the rewards. Hence, they will have to find their account via Facebook, Google, or VK.

Enter the redeem code in the text field

Step 3: Enter the redeem code in the text field and click the confirm button. A dialog box will appear, confirming the redemption.

Step 4: After the redemption procedure is successful, players can directly collect the rewards from the in-game mail section. Any in-game currency as a reward will be directly credited to their account.

Suppose the users encounter an error stating that the code is invalid or redeemed; it likely means that the code has expired and cannot be used any further to claim the rewards. All that they can do is wait for the new codes to be released by the developers.

