Free Fire redeem codes: List of special codes released after OB26 update so far

Free Fire offers an extensive collection of in-game items like pets, characters, outfits, gun skins, and more. Often, players can purchase these items from the in-game store or obtain them from various in-game events. But these methods usually require them to spend diamonds, one of the in-game currencies.

Purchasing and spending diamonds is not a feasible option for every user due to the costs associated with it. Hence, the developers release redeem codes, an effective and easy means to avail of these exclusive items for free.

This article provides a list of all the redeem codes released post the OB26 update.

Also read: Nobru vs Boca De 09: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire redeem codes after OB26 update

Here is the list of redeem codes released after the OB26 update:

UGAXG6SWLZSK

5UNZ5A94DCTZ

WTZ3LM8W3SWC

487P8ZVGZGEA

FFBC2T35EPWZ

V8R9H22KH3JB

7ZG488RUDDWV

Many codes are region-specific, and only users from those regions can use them to collect the rewards.

Most of these codes are valid for a certain amount of time, post which gamers cannot use them.

Advertisement

Using redeem codes in Free Fire

A redeem code can only be used from the official rewards redemption site of Garena Free Fire. Players can follow these steps to claim the rewards.

Step 1: They can visit the website by clicking here.

Visit the official rewards redemption site

Step 2: Next, they have to log in to their Free Fire accounts using Google, Facebook, Twitter, Huawei ID, VK, or Apple ID.

Note: Players with guest accounts will not be able to use the code. Hence, they would have to bind their accounts with any one of the forums mentioned above to receive the rewards.

Step 3: Users have to enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button.

Advertisement

Enter the code in the text field

Step 4: Once the code is successfully redeemed, they can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section. At the same time, all currencies as rewards will be credited to their accounts.

If players encounter an error stating that the code is invalid or has expired, it likely means that the code has been exhausted and cannot be used any further. There is no way around this error.

Also read: Free Fire OB26 Project Cobra Update: APK download link for Android devices