Free Fire redeem codes for Mechanical Wings, Wiggle Walk Emote, and Robo Pet: Redemption duration extended till 19th October

Free Fire Esports India had announced three viewership milestones for the FFIC (Free Fire India Championship) 2020 Finals, which concluded yesterday. Not surprisingly, all three milestones were surpassed, and the redeem codes for each were released for Mechanical Wings, Wiggle Walk Emote, and Robo pet.

However, due to the ‘Forbidden’ error, players couldn’t claim these rewards within the stipulated time. Hence, many users complained about the same. Gamers can click here to read more about the error.

Free Fire redeem code duration extended till end of today

The developer, on the official Instagram handle, announced that it had extended the time frame of this redeem code that were released yesterday.

The post read:

"Hi Survivors, we'll be opening the redemption window once more on 19th October from 21:00 to 23:59 IST for everyone to redeem the 300,000 live watching reward for Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall."

The redeem code remains the same. It is just the window for the redemption procedure that has been extended.

Availability: 19th October 2020 from 9 PM IST to 11:59 PM IST.

Here is the redeem code: FFIC-33NT-EUKA

Hence, players will have one more opportunity to avail of this viewership milestone rewards.

They can follow the steps given below to use the redeem code in the timeframe mentioned above:

Step 1: They have to visit the official Garena Free Fire redemption website.

Step 2: Users can then log in to the Free Fire account using Facebook, VK, or Google.

(Note: Players with a guest account will not be able to use this redeem code)

Step 3: Lastly, they can enter the code and click on the confirm button.

After the redemption procedure is complete, players will receive the reward in the in-game mail within 24 hours.