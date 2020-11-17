Free Fire redeem codes for today (17th November): 8 daily codes released by Booyah! Brasil

Free Fire features several attractive in-game items, including bundles, gun skins, and more. The users usually have to spend the in-game currency, diamonds, to procure most of these exclusive items.

Since purchasing the in-game currency is not a viable option for everyone, redeem codes come to their rescue. These provide the players with the perfect opportunity to obtain multiple exclusive in-game items for free, if redeemed successfully.

These codes have 12 characters, include both alphabets and numbers. The only downside is that only a limited number of players can use these codes.

Also read: Dasha vs Jai in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Free Fire redeem codes for today (17th November)

Booyah! Brasil released a few redeem codes on its official Twitter handle. Here are the codes:

A3NMDVLPRFWS

A3NMD32DCH8X

A3NMD8W5F5H6

A3NMD96U4YFU

N6AQNM7RJ2CC

N6AQN9V432X8

N6AQNCNFU7C6

N6AQN3NMMX7J

WZ6DHWYHHG4H

N6AQNM7RJ2CC

N6AQN9V432X8

N6AQNCNFU7C6

N6AQN3NMMX7J — BOOYAH! Brasil (@booyahlive) November 16, 2020

Advertisement

How to use to redeem codes in Free Fire?

It is a simple process to use redeem codes in-game. Players can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: They have to visit the official Free Fire redemption center, here.

Step 2: Gamers can log in to their Free Fire accounts via Facebook, Google, Facebook, or the Huawei ID.

(Note: The users with guest accounts will not be able to use these redeem codes, and hence, have to bind their accounts with any of the above-mentioned platforms)

Step 3: They can enter the redeem code and press confirm.

After the code is redeemed successfully, the users will receive the items in the in-game mail section. Also, any in-game currency will be directly credited to their accounts.

If the players receive an error message stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, then it means that the code is fully exhausted, and cannot be used any further to claim the rewards.

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire?