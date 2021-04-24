Free Fire redeem codes for today (24th April): Full list of rewards revealed

Free Fire redeem codes are a boon to players who do not have the luxury to spend money on in-game items. When successfully redeemed, these codes provide players with multiple rewards.

These codes are made up of 12 alphanumeric characters and are meant only for a specific server. Garena releases them on the Free Fire’s official social media handles.

Here is a list of working Free Fire redeem codes for April 24, 2021.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (24th April)

Rewards for the redeem codes

U8S47JGJH5MG, VNY3MQWNKEGU: FFWC Backpack, Kitty pet, Bolt parachute, Double Gold Card, Double EXP Card.

Both redeem codes have the same rewards and are valid until April 29.

Note: The redeem codes mentioned above are only available for the Europe server. Players from other servers cannot use them to obtain any reward. If players from outside the specified region try to use the codes, they will face the following error:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Using Free Fire redeem codes to obtain rewards

Free Fire redeem codes can only be claimed from the official rewards redemption website. Players can follow the steps provided below to use these codes:

Step 1: Players can head to the official rewards redemption site using this link.

Step 2: Next, they should log in using one of the available methods. Players with guest accounts cannot use the redeem codes. Therefore, they should consider linking their Free Fire account with one of the following platforms: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: Next, players should enter the redeem code in the text field. They can then tap the confirm button to complete the redemption.

Tap on the 'Ok' button

Step 4: Once this procedure is complete, the rewards will be sent to the player's account within a day. The rewards can be claimed from the in-game mail section. All currency-based rewards (gold or diamonds) will automatically be credited to the player's account wallet.

If a player faces an error stating that the redeem code is invalid or redeemed, it likely means that the code has expired and cannot be used any further.