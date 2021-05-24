Free Fire redeem codes for today (24th May): Full list of free rewards

Free Fire redeem codes are one of the easiest ways for players to acquire exclusive in-game items at no cost. These codes are made up of 12 characters, which include both numbers and letters.

Redeem codes are released by the developers of Free Fire, and players can use them on the official Rewards Redemption Site.

This article provides users with the latest redeem codes for the India and Indonesia servers.

Also read: Alpha FF's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Free Fire redeem codes for today (24th May)

Rewards

ESX24ADSGM4K: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest 2021 Avatar, and Guitar Basher (India Server)

Shuffling emote (one of the rewards)

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments (Indonesia Server)

Only players in the regions/servers that have been specified can use the redeem codes above. Players who are not on those servers will face the following error when they try to redeem either of the codes:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Players can follow these steps to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official Free Fire rewards redemption website. They can also use this link to do so.

Login through the required method

Step 2: Once they are on the website, players must log in via the platform that they have linked to their Free Fire ID.

Players with guest accounts will not be able to use the redeem codes. Therefore, players should consider linking their accounts to one of the following platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter.

Enter the code

Step 3: Players should then enter the redeem code for their region and click on the confirm button. When a pop-up appears, they should click on the OK button.

The rewards will be credited to the player's account in less than 24 hours. They can be collected from the in-game mail section.

It is important to note that players must claim the rewards before the redeem code expires.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more