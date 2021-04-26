Free Fire redeem codes for today (26th April): Full list of rewards revealed

Free Fire redeem codes offer players a chance to obtain exclusive in-game items at no cost. These codes are meant to be used in specific regions and provide a variety of rewards to players, including exclusive bundles, emotes, characters, pets, and more.

The only downside is that these codes only work for a limited timeframe and must be used very quickly.

This article provides players with a list of working Free Fire redeem codes for April 26, 2021.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (26th April)

Rewards can be obtained from the mail section

Here are the working Free Fire redeem codes along with the corresponding rewards:

U8S47JGJH5MG - FFWC Backpack, Kitty pet, Bolt parachute, Double Gold Card, Double EXP Card.

VNY3MQWNKEGU - FFWC Backpack, Kitty pet, Bolt parachute, Double Gold Card, Double EXP Card.

These redeem codes are valid until April 29, 2021.

Note: Free Fire redeem codes have certain usage restrictions and can only be used by players in specific regions. The codes provided above are meant for players in the EUROPE server. Players from other areas cannot claim rewards using these codes and will face an error when they try to use them.

Obtaining rewards using redeem codes in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players can use the link below to visit Free Fire’s official rewards redemption site.

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

Step 2: Players must then log in with the platform they have linked to their Free Fire account. The available platforms are Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: Next, they should enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button.

Step 4: After the redemption is completed successfully, players can collect their rewards from the in-game mail section.

If a player faces an error stating that the redeem code is invalid or redeemed, it likely means that the code has expired and cannot be used any further.