Free Fire redeem codes for today (27th May): List of free rewards revealed

The temptation to obtain cosmetic items in Free Fire is challenging to withstand. Conventionally, diamonds are necessary for acquiring them. However, players often face the scarcity of this in-game currency, which has propelled them to look for alternatives.

The Free Fire redeem codes that have emerged as the most prominent can only be claimed from the official website. These are usually released by Garena on their official handles and have to be used quickly by players.

This article provides users with a list of the working Free Fire redeem codes for May 27.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (27th May)

India server

Leap of Faith Surfboard and Guitar Basher

ESX24ADSGM4K: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest 2021 Avatar, and Guitar Basher

Indonesia server

Shuffling emote

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

Note: The codes given above are meant to be utilized on specific servers. Others cannot claim them and will face an error stating that the code cannot be used in their regions.

How to use Free Fire redeem code

It is essential to point out that guest account holders cannot use redeem codes. As a result, they have to link their account to available means: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Step 1: Given that all Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed through the rewards redemption site. Players need to visit it first. Also, the link provided below will redirect them directly to the website.

Free Fire rewards redemption website: Click here.

Users need to sign in via the required platform

Step 2: Next, users must sign in to their existing Free Fire ID through the platform used to create/bind their account.

Step 3: Once they have logged in to their account, players must enter the code and press the confirm button.

Enter the code

Step 4: Subsequently, the rewards can be obtained via the mail section.

Any error during redemption means that users will not be able to obtain the since there is no way to circumvent most of them.

