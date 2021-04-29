Free Fire redeem codes for today (29th April): List of free rewards revealed

Free Fire has a diverse collection of in-game items, ranging from characters to gun skins and bundles. Players usually need diamonds (in-game currency) to purchase them.

To give players a chance to obtain such items for free, Free Fire's developers often release redeem codes on their social media handles. Players can use these codes to claim various in-game items in the official Free Fire rewards redemption website.

Here are all the working Free Fire redeem codes as of April 29, 2021.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (29th April)

FFWC Backpack, Kitty pet, Bolt parachute, Double Gold Card, Double EXP Card

Redeem codes

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Rewards

Both of the redeem codes have the same rewards and can be used until April 29, 2021, i.e., today.

Note: These redeem codes are only meant for players in the Europe server. Players from other servers cannot use them to claim rewards. If they try to use them, they will encounter an error message stating that the redemption has failed and the codes cannot be used on the provided server.

Players can follow the steps given below to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players can use this link to head to the official Free Fire rewards redemption website.

Step 2: Next, they must log in to Free Fire via the platform that they have linked to their account.

It is important to note that players who have guest accounts cannot use the redeem codes. To be able to use them, they should link their Free Fire account with one of the following platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Apple ID or Huawei ID.

Step 3: Next, players should enter the redeem code provided above in the text field and press the confirm button.

The items can be collected from the mail section

Step 4: When a pop-up appears, players should tap the OK button. All the rewards can be collected from the in-game mail section.

Every redeem code has an expiration date. Once a code expires, it cannot be used to redeem rewards. Players who try to use expired codes will face the following error:

“Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.”