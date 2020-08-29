Free Fire has a variety of exclusive items which can be purchased from the in-game shop by spending diamonds. They can also be obtained by opening crates or as a reward from the Elite Pass.

However, most of these options require users to spend diamonds. Redeem codes are, therefore, one of the best alternatives to get in-game items for free.

What are redeem codes in Garena Free Fire?

Redeem codes in Free Fire have 12 characters and consist of alphabets and numbers. These codes provide players with an opportunity to get various in-game items for free.

Also Read: Desi Gamers' Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire redeem codes for today (29th August 2020)

Os codiguim



SPEHG2TS22FG

SPEHGL5Z3VDQ

SPEHGA52FST3

SPEHG7CMDPWK

SPEHG97RQLDY

SPEHGY5WHG36

SPEHGMHUE62Z

SPEHGW5AWG9J

SPEHGRCDMU3X

SPEHGTTW8BGL

SPEHGUBSUPFS

SPEHGB2VBDW5

SPEHG7LJRJH6

SPEHGS94WRJU

SPEHG2N99R6V

SPEHGADN3S93

SPEHGHLAP8SM

SPEHG3VD57D3

SPEHGS25Z9KS

SPEHGA8BM3HQ — [Free Fire] - Brasil (@FreeFireBR) August 28, 2020

Advertisement

SPEHGSH2G9NG

SPEHGMAEC7K4

SPEHG9H5TLCB

SPEHGXTZHRCV

SPEHGWA7NL5P

SPEHGRC8ZPS8

SPEHGM75MXJT

SPEHGLJW4EAC

SPEHG5K2TZW4

SPEHGJDBNCL2

SPEHGA2VXRRA

SPEHGFNTG3NG

SPEHGF6SH37A

SPEHGJPYXEXW

SPEHGPT3MK6T

SPEHG45MU676

SPEHGDADEY4C

SPEHGVA3QJVT

SPEHG4Y6CQFK

SPEHGUUPXM5K

SPEHG2C6DNA9

SPEHGPHHT5MG

SPEHGG6Y6D5Q

SPEHGL655BFD

SPEHG3WR4SLJ

SPEHGKPVVHNC

SPEHGFXMSJ7M

SPEHGKZ7PSFN

SPEHGXSS8AHS

SPEHG75PE8S6

SPEHGBZZWJEG

SPEHGYSG2YLK

SPEHG5E8ANGC

SPEHGTJ4V6GT

SPEHGSDFPKC4

SPEHGQL52P97

SPEHGXX8KWMQ

SPEHGG28A7MR

SPEHGT9CZNUQ

SPEHG9L9WLP2

SPEHG2TS22FG

SPEHGL5Z3VDQ

SPEHGA52FST3

SPEHG7CMDPWK

SPEHG97RQLDY

SPEHGY5WHG36

SPEHGMHUE62Z

SPEHGW5AWG9J

SPEHGRCDMU3X

SPEHGTTW8BGL

SPEHGUBSUPFS

SPEHGB2VBDW5

SPEHG7LJRJH6

SPEHGS94WRJU

SPEHG2N99R6V

SPEHGADN3S93

SPEHGHLAP8SM

SPEHG3VD57D3

SPEHGS25Z9KS

SPEHGA8BM3HQ

SPEHG5Z8T646

SPEHGRXYQM7M

SPEHGVGTLD28

SPEHG4LCZGJ9

SPEHGBB9DD6B

SPEHGBMR836F

SPEHGQS7N653

SPEHGWZ29XZB

SPEHGD8NL72T

SPEHG7RGSJ3V

SPEHGSE8PKEL

SPEHGM8H5VL8

SPEHG6UG8AM9

SPEHG4MTASVY

SPEHGY2E6VAV

SPEHGMF7PSBJ

SPEHGCR4DTLX

SPEHG9TG4CRS

SPEHGKXRSJDR

SPEHGUXHWTE6

SPEHG2HFYNPL

SPEHG5FWNSQY

SPEHG4XA465R

SPEHGWV9K3CW

SPEHGCBBCTRY

SPEHGVPLNMRU

SPEHGQ899XGB

SPEHGMMZ9SHV

SPEHGB5CHJ65

SPEHG59LCL5U

SPEHGYD2FGEA

SPEHGAD95MH4

SPEHGV9EAMKP

SPEHGPNG756K

SPEHG3432GXM

SPEHGBBCMQGB

SPEHGUYJA8JX

SPEHGZ4LBDCD

SPEHGMSWD8B7

SPEHG9GMHD9T

Resgate o seu!



SPEHG2HFYNPL

SPEHG5FWNSQY

SPEHG4XA465R

SPEHGWV9K3CW

SPEHGCBBCTRY

SPEHGVPLNMRU

SPEHGQ899XGB

SPEHGMMZ9SHV

SPEHGB5CHJ65

SPEHG59LCL5U

SPEHGYD2FGEA

SPEHGAD95MH4

SPEHGV9EAMKP

SPEHGPNG756K

SPEHG3432GXM

SPEHGBBCMQGB

SPEHGUYJA8JX

SPEHGZ4LBDCD

SPEHGMSWD8B7

SPEHG9GMHD9T — [Free Fire] - Brasil (@FreeFireBR) August 28, 2020

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to use the redeem codes in Free Fire.

Step 1: Visit the Redemption Center present on the official website of Garena Free Fire. You can click this link to visit the site.

Visit the Redemption Center present on the official website of Garena Free Fire. You can click this link to visit the site. Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using Google, VK or Facebook.

Log in to your Free Fire account using Google, VK or Facebook. Step 3: Paste the redeem code, and click on the confirm button.

Paste the redeem code, and click on the confirm button. Step 4: If the code is redeemed successfully, you can collect the rewards from the vault tab. Any in-game currency will be directly credited to your account.

(Note: Players with a guest account will not be able to use the redeem codes. So, you must bind your account to Facebook or VK)

If you receive an error message that states that the code is invalid or redeemed, it means that the code has expired or has been fully exhausted. In this case, you would have to wait for new codes to arrive.

Also Read: LOUD THURZIN's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more