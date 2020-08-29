Free Fire has a variety of exclusive items which can be purchased from the in-game shop by spending diamonds. They can also be obtained by opening crates or as a reward from the Elite Pass.
However, most of these options require users to spend diamonds. Redeem codes are, therefore, one of the best alternatives to get in-game items for free.
What are redeem codes in Garena Free Fire?
Redeem codes in Free Fire have 12 characters and consist of alphabets and numbers. These codes provide players with an opportunity to get various in-game items for free.
Free Fire redeem codes for today (29th August 2020)
- SPEHGSH2G9NG
- SPEHGMAEC7K4
- SPEHG9H5TLCB
- SPEHGXTZHRCV
- SPEHGWA7NL5P
- SPEHGRC8ZPS8
- SPEHGM75MXJT
- SPEHGLJW4EAC
- SPEHG5K2TZW4
- SPEHGJDBNCL2
- SPEHGA2VXRRA
- SPEHGFNTG3NG
- SPEHGF6SH37A
- SPEHGJPYXEXW
- SPEHGPT3MK6T
- SPEHG45MU676
- SPEHGDADEY4C
- SPEHGVA3QJVT
- SPEHG4Y6CQFK
- SPEHGUUPXM5K
- SPEHG2C6DNA9
- SPEHGPHHT5MG
- SPEHGG6Y6D5Q
- SPEHGL655BFD
- SPEHG3WR4SLJ
- SPEHGKPVVHNC
- SPEHGFXMSJ7M
- SPEHGKZ7PSFN
- SPEHGXSS8AHS
- SPEHG75PE8S6
- SPEHGBZZWJEG
- SPEHGYSG2YLK
- SPEHG5E8ANGC
- SPEHGTJ4V6GT
- SPEHGSDFPKC4
- SPEHGQL52P97
- SPEHGXX8KWMQ
- SPEHGG28A7MR
- SPEHGT9CZNUQ
- SPEHG9L9WLP2
- SPEHG2TS22FG
- SPEHGL5Z3VDQ
- SPEHGA52FST3
- SPEHG7CMDPWK
- SPEHG97RQLDY
- SPEHGY5WHG36
- SPEHGMHUE62Z
- SPEHGW5AWG9J
- SPEHGRCDMU3X
- SPEHGTTW8BGL
- SPEHGUBSUPFS
- SPEHGB2VBDW5
- SPEHG7LJRJH6
- SPEHGS94WRJU
- SPEHG2N99R6V
- SPEHGADN3S93
- SPEHGHLAP8SM
- SPEHG3VD57D3
- SPEHGS25Z9KS
- SPEHGA8BM3HQ
- SPEHG5Z8T646
- SPEHGRXYQM7M
- SPEHGVGTLD28
- SPEHG4LCZGJ9
- SPEHGBB9DD6B
- SPEHGBMR836F
- SPEHGQS7N653
- SPEHGWZ29XZB
- SPEHGD8NL72T
- SPEHG7RGSJ3V
- SPEHGSE8PKEL
- SPEHGM8H5VL8
- SPEHG6UG8AM9
- SPEHG4MTASVY
- SPEHGY2E6VAV
- SPEHGMF7PSBJ
- SPEHGCR4DTLX
- SPEHG9TG4CRS
- SPEHGKXRSJDR
- SPEHGUXHWTE6
- SPEHG2HFYNPL
- SPEHG5FWNSQY
- SPEHG4XA465R
- SPEHGWV9K3CW
- SPEHGCBBCTRY
- SPEHGVPLNMRU
- SPEHGQ899XGB
- SPEHGMMZ9SHV
- SPEHGB5CHJ65
- SPEHG59LCL5U
- SPEHGYD2FGEA
- SPEHGAD95MH4
- SPEHGV9EAMKP
- SPEHGPNG756K
- SPEHG3432GXM
- SPEHGBBCMQGB
- SPEHGUYJA8JX
- SPEHGZ4LBDCD
- SPEHGMSWD8B7
- SPEHG9GMHD9T
How to use redeem codes in Free Fire
Follow the steps given below to use the redeem codes in Free Fire.
- Step 1: Visit the Redemption Center present on the official website of Garena Free Fire. You can click this link to visit the site.
- Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account using Google, VK or Facebook.
- Step 3: Paste the redeem code, and click on the confirm button.
- Step 4: If the code is redeemed successfully, you can collect the rewards from the vault tab. Any in-game currency will be directly credited to your account.
(Note: Players with a guest account will not be able to use the redeem codes. So, you must bind your account to Facebook or VK)
If you receive an error message that states that the code is invalid or redeemed, it means that the code has expired or has been fully exhausted. In this case, you would have to wait for new codes to arrive.
