LOUD THURZIN's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire is extremely popular among those who have a keen interest in the battle royale genre. The game is played by people of all ages and professions. Its popularity stems from the fact that the developers never shy away from rolling out new updates. Several Free Fire players have taken up streaming and content creation as a fulltime profession.

LOUD THURZIN is one of the most prominent content creators from Brazil. Many newcomers are inspired by the young streamer and creator, who is just 13 years old. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

LOUD THURZIN's Free Fire ID

His ID is 32084788, and current IGN is LOUD THRRRR.

His stats

Lifetime stats

Thurzin has played over 6550 matches and won in 1507 of them, which translates to a win ratio of 22.9%. He has killed 21476 enemies, maintaining a splendid K/D ratio of 4.25.

Thurzin has 277 Booyahs in the duo mode with a K/D ratio of 4.08. The YouTuber has also played 1353 solo matches and won in 166 of them.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

Since the ranked season started a few days ago, THURZIN hasn't played many matches. He has played eight squad matches till now, and won in two of them. He has also played two duo matches.

His YouTube channel

Thurzin started creating content on Free Fire last year. Since then, he has uploaded over 205 videos and amassed over 3.98 million subscribers. He also has over 269 million views in total.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on his Instagram account. Click here to visit his profile.

THURZIN also streams Free Fire content on his Nimo TV account. You can click here to visit his profile.

