Free Fire redeem codes for today (9th June) of the Indian region have expired and don't work anymore

Free Fire features a comprehensive selection, especially when it comes to cosmetic items like skins and bundles. These mesmerizing items can be procured by the use of diamonds, an in-game currency. This isn't an option for all users and among the alternatives, redeem codes are considered to get a variety of rewards at no cost.

The developers usually release them on the game's social media handles and live streams upon achieving a certain milestone. The codes are alphanumerical and are made up of a total of 12 characters.

This article looks at the Free Fire redeem codes for the Indian region and the redemption method.

Free Fire redeem codes for the Indian server have expired and will not work

Free Fire redeem codes have an expiry

Free Fire players actively search for Free Fire redeem codes since they don't have the luxury of spending diamonds. However, each redeem code has a specific expiry date, and once this has been crossed, the code is no longer valid and cannot be used any further.

The last redemption code for the India server was released about three weeks back and has already expired. Therefore, at the time of writing, no valid code is available for the India server.

Whenever a new code is released, players will redeem it via the official rewards redemption site. This is a dedicated webpage for using the redeem code. To claim the rewards from the website,

The steps to use the website are as follows:

Step 1: Gamers must head to the official rewards redemption website. They can tap on this link to get redirected to it.

Players must login via any of the methods

Step 2: Once players have reached the webpage, they’ve to log in via the method they have linked their account. The ones available are given below:

Facebook

Google

VK

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Guest account users will not be permitted to use the redeem codes and need to bind their Free Fire account to any one of the means stated earlier.

Step 3: After that, they need to enter the working code into the text field and press the “Confirm” option.

Step 4: Rewards will be sent to their Free Fire accounts within a period of 24 hours and can be collected via the in-game mail section.

