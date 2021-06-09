How to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire OB28 version

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Free Fire. Players can use them to purchase a variety of items in the battle royale title, including costumes, characters, pets and the Elite Pass.

However, Free Fire diamonds aren’t available for free. Players have to buy them in-game or from various top-up websites.

The majority of players in Free Fire cannot afford to spend real money on diamonds, so they often seek alternative methods to obtain them at no cost.

This article lists three methods of procuring diamonds for free in the OB28 version of Free Fire.

Note: This list is based on the writer’s preference, and players should go through the Terms and Policies before they try the methods out.

Methods players can use to obtain Free Fire diamonds at no cost

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is a rewards-based program that provides players with Play Balance/Credit for completing brief surveys. These credits can be used to top up diamonds in Free Fire.

The app has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.3/5. Readers can click here to visit the Google Play Store page of the app.

#2 Events on “Booyah!”

Events regularly run on Booyah!

Free Fire events are regularly conducted on “Booyah!,” Garena’s dedicated application for gaming content and videos. Players usually have to upload gameplay clips to participate in such events.

For example, the “Creative Crafters” event is currently running on Booyah!, and diamonds are one of its prizes. In the event, players must share videos of themselves building and exploring the world of Minecraft.

#3 GPT apps and websites

Swagbucks is one of the most popular GPT websites (Image via Swagbucks)

GPT (Get Paid To) applications and websites, such as Easy Rewards, Poll Pay, Swagbucks and YSense, are some of the best ways to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost.

These apps and websites require users to complete tasks, including surveys and quizzes, in exchange for earnings. These earnings can be cashed out through various means, including gift cards and PayPal (based on the user's country).

Apart from the methods mentioned above, players can also have a shot at obtaining free diamonds via giveaways and custom rooms.

