Free Fire redeem codes for today (February 15th): Free Justice Fighter and Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

While Free Fire offers numerous fascinating in-game items like gun skins and outfits, not all of them are up for free. Users usually have to spend diamonds to acquire the most exclusive ones. However, this isn't a feasible option for every player, meaning they look for alternative ways to obtain them.

Redeem codes have 12 characters, consisting of letters and numbers, and are among the best ways to obtain in-game items for free as they require the least effort.

This article provides the latest redeem code for Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TG Dada: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire redeem codes for February 15th

Redeem codes

WTZ3LM8W3SWC

487P8ZVGZGEA

Rewards

Advertisement

Justice Fighter and Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate

Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

(Note: The redeem code is only available for, i.e., US, NA, and SAC. Hence, players from other regions will not be able to use it. Instead, when they try to redeem the code, they will encounter an error message stating, “This code cannot be used in your region.”)

Users can follow these steps to redeem their rewards in Free Fire:

Step 1: They have to visit the Free Fire rewards redemption site here.

Step 2: Next, players have to log in to their Free Fire accounts via the available methods, i.e., Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Note: Players with guest accounts will not be able to redeem the rewards, and hence they will have to bind their account with any of the above mentioned.

Step 3: They can enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button.

Advertisement

Players can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section

Step 4: After the redemption procedure is successful, they will receive their rewards within 24 hours and can collect them from the in-game mail section. Also, any currency as a reward will be credited directly to the player’s account.

If users encounter an error while redeeming these rewards, it likely means that they have expired and cannot be used any further to claim prizes.

Also read: Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021