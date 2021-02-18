Free Fire redeem codes for today (February 18th): Free Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire has an abundance of visually appealing and enchanting items. It is quite challenging for the players to resist the temptations of these items. Usually, the items can be purchased by spending the in-game currency, but this isn’t a feasible option for every user.

The developers send out numerous game codes that offer players the opportunity to collect exclusive in-game items, including emotes, bundles, weapon crates, and more.

Day three of the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship finally concluded, and the spectators observed epic action between the teams throughout the six maps. The developers had set 3 milestones for the live viewership – 5000, 10000, and 20000. Today only one of the milestones was reached, and the redeem code for the Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate was released.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (February 18th)

Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem Code: FFBCC4QWKLL9

Reward: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

(Note: The code is valid till only February 18, 2021, 23:59 BST or February 18, 2021, 23:29 IST)

The redeem code is only available for a specific duration. Post expiry, users will receive an error message stating 'The code has expired or is invalid.’

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

It is important to note that players can only use the code on the official redemption site of the Garena Free Fire. They can follow the steps given below to claim the rewards:

Step 1: First, players will have to visit the redemption site. They can click here to visit the webpage.

Log in on the redemption site of Free Fire.

Step 2: Log in to their Free Fire account via any of the available means

Users who have guest accounts cannot use a redeem code. They are required to bind their accounts using any of the available methods to procure the rewards.

Step 3: Next, users have to enter the code in the text field. After entering the code, they have to tap the 'Confirm' button.

Click on the 'OK' button.

Step 4: Upon successful redemption, players will receive the rewards soon. They can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section.

