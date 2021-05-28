Free Fire redeem codes for today (May 28th): Free emote and Magic Cube Fragments

Free Fire players actively look for redeem codes as they can be easily used to obtain numerous in-game items. These rewards range from minor cosmetic items to exclusive characters that can otherwise be purchased using diamonds.

Due to the effortless redemption process from the official website, redeem codes have emerged as the best alternative for users.

Each code in Free Fire has its validity period. Upon conclusion, they expire, meaning that they cannot be used further. Therefore, users are requested to use the code as soon as possible.

Working Free Fire redeem code for May 28th, 2021

The Shuffling emote (one of the rewards)

Redeem code: FF8MBDXPVCB1

Rewards: Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

It is important to note that only players from the Indonesian region can use the redeem code to acquire emotes and other rewards. When users from other servers attempt to claim the prizes, they will encounter the following error:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Here’s a step-by-step guide to using a redeem code on the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire.

Step 1: First, players need to head to the Rewards Redemption Site here.

Players have to sign in

Step 2: After reaching the webpage, users must log in via the platform linked to their accounts. The following are the options:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

It is worth noting that guest account holders will not be able to use the code, and they will have to bind their Free Fire accounts to any of the platforms stated above.

Step 3: Once the login is complete, they can paste the code mentioned above and press the “Confirm” button. A dialog box would appear confirming the process, and gamers can click “OK.”

Paste the redeem code

Lastly, rewards will be sent to the accounts within 24 hours. Players will be able to find them in their in-game mail section.

