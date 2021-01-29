Free Fire Republic Day event day 5 - cumulative login reward: Get Luqueta, P90 gun skin, and limited duration Mystic Seeker scar for free

Free Fire Republic Day event has been enriching for the gamers who can't afford the amazing skins and characters locked behind a paywall. This event provides multiple gun skins and characters for free. Gamers have to log into the game every day to be eligible for the rewards.

Free Fire Republic Day event day 5 login rewards:

Players must have logged into the game for a total of five days since the beginning of the event to claim the free Mystic Seeker scar, Luqueta, and the Midnight mafia P90 skin.

After logging into the game on the fifth day, players can find the Free Fire Republic Day event banner on the game's homepage. Clicking on the banner will open up the event menu and the rewards section.

The Free Fire Republic Day event banner

Rewards for completing 5 days of cumulative login

If the user has completed five days of cumulative login to the game, they'll be able to claim Luqueta and the Mystic Seeker scar skin right away.

Character: Luqueta

Skin: Mystic Seeker Scar

However, to claim the Midnight Mafia P90 skin, players must jump into the battlefield and complete simple tasks such as playing 2 BR games in squad mode, killing 5 enemies, and winning a CS mode game. After doing so, players will obtain "Fireworks 2021 tokens." To redeem the P90 skin, a total of 20 tokens will be required.

Midnight Mafia P90 skin

The Free Fire Republic Event started on 25th January and will go on till 5th February. A total of 12 days of login is required to claim all the skins and characters from the limited duration event.

Three days of login is required to claim Chrono, and nine days of login to claim Jai.

