Garena Free Fire Republic Day Event: All you need to know

Free Fire has a wide variety of items, most of which can be obtained by using diamonds, which are the in-game currency.
Fortunately, the game's developers often introduce new in-game events that provide players with an opportunity to get some of these items for free.
Today, i.e, January 26th, Free Fire revealed an exclusive event called the Republic Day Reward, where players stand a chance to win an exclusive gun skin.
This article lists down all the rewards and prizes that players can get during the Republic Day event.
All that players need to know about Republic Day Award event in Free Fire
The Republic Day Award event is a limited duration event that began today and will end tomorrow, i.e., January 27th at 4 AM (IST).
Players will have to complete the following tasks in order to get the respective prizes:
- Incubator Voucher - Play 1 match
- 2x Diamond Royale Voucher - Play 1 match
- 6x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate - Booyah 1 match in BR mode
Players can also obtain numerous rewards, including characters and gun skins, by logging in to the game a certain number of times between January 25th and February 6th. The rewards section has been divided into 'Daily Party Rewards 1-5' and 'Daily Party Rewards 6-9'.
Here is a complete list of rewards that players can obtain from Daily Party Rewards
Daily Party Rewards 1-5 (January 25th, 4 AM IST to February 6th, 3:59 AM IST)
- Alvaro – Login 1 day
- XM8 - Abyssal – Login 1 day
- Jota – Login 2 days
- AN94 - Spikey Spine – Login 2 days
- Chrono – Login 3 days
- M1014 - Wasteland – Login 3 days
- Kapella – Login 4 days
- P90 - The Punishers – Login 4 days
- Luqueta – Login 5 days
- SCAR – Mystic Seeker – Login 5 days
Daily Party Rewards 6-9 (January 25th, 4 AM IST to February 6th, 3:59 AM IST)
- Clu – Login 6 days
- M60 - Captain Bubble – Login 6 days
- Wolfrahh – Login 7 days
- AWM - Duke Swallowtail – Login 7 days
- Dasha – Login 8 days
- M79 - Hipster Bunny – Login 8 days
- Jai – Login 9 days
- Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate – Login 9 days
- Weapon Royale Voucher – Login 9 days
- AK47 - Valentines – Login 9 days
It is important to remember that characters and weapon skins that are obtained as a login reward are not permanent and are only available for 7 days.
Published 26 Jan 2021, 12:18 IST