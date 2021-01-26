Garena Free Fire Republic Day Event: All you need to know

Free Fire has a wide variety of items, most of which can be obtained by using diamonds, which are the in-game currency.

Fortunately, the game's developers often introduce new in-game events that provide players with an opportunity to get some of these items for free.

Today, i.e, January 26th, Free Fire revealed an exclusive event called the Republic Day Reward, where players stand a chance to win an exclusive gun skin.

This article lists down all the rewards and prizes that players can get during the Republic Day event.

All that players need to know about Republic Day Award event in Free Fire

Republic Day Event reward in Free Fire

The Republic Day Award event is a limited duration event that began today and will end tomorrow, i.e., January 27th at 4 AM (IST).

Players will have to complete the following tasks in order to get the respective prizes:

Incubator Voucher - Play 1 match

2x Diamond Royale Voucher - Play 1 match

6x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate - Booyah 1 match in BR mode

Daily Party Rewards event in Free Fire

Players can also obtain numerous rewards, including characters and gun skins, by logging in to the game a certain number of times between January 25th and February 6th. The rewards section has been divided into 'Daily Party Rewards 1-5' and 'Daily Party Rewards 6-9'.

Here is a complete list of rewards that players can obtain from Daily Party Rewards

Daily Party Rewards 1-5 (January 25th, 4 AM IST to February 6th, 3:59 AM IST)

Alvaro – Login 1 day

XM8 - Abyssal – Login 1 day

Jota – Login 2 days

AN94 - Spikey Spine – Login 2 days

Chrono – Login 3 days

M1014 - Wasteland – Login 3 days

Kapella – Login 4 days

P90 - The Punishers – Login 4 days

Luqueta – Login 5 days

SCAR – Mystic Seeker – Login 5 days

Daily Party Rewards 6-9 (January 25th, 4 AM IST to February 6th, 3:59 AM IST)

Clu – Login 6 days

M60 - Captain Bubble – Login 6 days

Wolfrahh – Login 7 days

AWM - Duke Swallowtail – Login 7 days

Dasha – Login 8 days

M79 - Hipster Bunny – Login 8 days

Jai – Login 9 days

Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate – Login 9 days

Weapon Royale Voucher – Login 9 days

AK47 - Valentines – Login 9 days

It is important to remember that characters and weapon skins that are obtained as a login reward are not permanent and are only available for 7 days.

