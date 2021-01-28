What is Free Fire Companion website?

Free Fire Companion website has been rolled out as a beta feature for the gamers recently. Although Garena promises that the website will help players improve their game, a lot of players don't seem to understand the feature. We will discuss the feature thoroughly to understand more about the Free Fire Companion Website.

According to the official statement from Garena, Free Fire Companion will allow players to check each other's game performances, review ranking journey of latest matches, analyze combat style and share statistics with friends. Players will also be able to find the hottest weapons and skills using the official data module. Using information and analytics players will be able to make calculated decisions in the game. The Free Fire Companion will be able to retrieve a player's game rank data since the launch time.

Free Fire Companion Stats (Image Credits: One for all Gaming)

A player's match performances for the current day might take a maximum of 1-2 days to be updated on the database. Although the Free Fire Companion website feature has been rolled out and available in the game for all the players, it's still in the beta testing phase and undergoing tests. This denotes that as of now, the analyzed values are for reference only and do not represent the official judgement of the stats.

Players can find information about their number of kills, headshots, damage count, game mode, match time, win ratio, weapons used and match results under the analysis tab. Skill combinations that are frequently used and recommended by the pros will help deciding the gameplay approach in different modes.

Access Free Fire Companion Website:

To access Free Fire Companion website click on the below marked banner on your free fire homepage.

Free Fire Companion Website Banner

The Free Fire Companion beta phase website is available from 27 January to 11 February.

