How to register and download Free Fire OB26 Advance Server before official global update

Free Fire's developers often roll out an Advance Server to test out new features before they are introduced in the official global update of the game.

The downloads for the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server began around a week ago. To access the server, players must have an Activation Code, which can only be given out by the developers.

Players can register for the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server and download it to test out all the new features, including two new characters, a pet, weapons, gloo wall training, and more.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can register and download the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server.

How players can register and download Free Fire OB26 Advance Server before its official global update

Registration

Players can follow the steps given below to register for the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the Advance Server’s official website and log in via their Facebook account to sign up. They can click here to visit the website.

Enter all the required details

Step 2: Then then have to enter all the required details in the text field.

Step 3: Players should next click on the “Join Now” option. Their application will be reviewed by the developers.

Download

Players can follow the steps given below to download the Advance Server:

Download on the official website

Step 1: Players must first download the APK file of the Advance Server. They can download it from the official website or click here to do so.

Step 2: They should then enable the “Install from unknown source” option, if it hasn’t been done previously, and install the APK file.

Step 3: After the file is installed, players have to open the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server and tap on the “Guest” option.

Enter the Activation Code

Step 4: Next, they have to enter the activation code and press the ‘Okay!’ button.

After entering the code, players will be able to access the Advance Server and test out all the new features.

It should be noted that the server might contain certain bugs and glitches. Players can earn diamonds by reporting these issues to the developers.

