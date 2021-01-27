How to get a stylish in-game name like Raistar and SK Sabir Boss in Free Fire

Free Fire has grown immensely over the past few years and has emerged as one of the most prevalent options amongst the community. Its massive player base has broadened the horizons for content creation, streaming, and esports events related to it.

Raistar and SK Sabir Boss are among two of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. Many fans look up to them for their incredible skills. Some of them even desire to have a name/IGN like them in Free Fire.

This article provides a step-by-step guide for players to get a stylish in-game name like Raistar and SK Sabir Boss in Free Fire.

Step-by-step guide to get a stylish in-game name like Raistar and SK Sabir Boss in Free Fire

Players can find stylish names like Raistar and SK Sabir Boss on websites like Nickfinder, as shown in the pictures below:

Names like SK Sabir Boss

Names like Raistar

But, if players wish to create stylish names, they have to use websites like fancytextguru.com, fancytexttool.com, and lingojam.com. Follow the steps given below to use such websites:

Step 1: First, players must visit any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Enter the respective name in the text field. Several outputs with various fonts and symbols would appear on the users' screen.

Step 3: Select the required output and paste it while changing the IGN in Garena Free Fire.

How to change the IGN in Garena Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to change names in Garena Free Fire:

Players would have to open Free Fire and click on the "Profile" icon located on the top-left corner of the lobby screen.

The profile of the users will open up; they have to click on the yellow name-change icon.

A dialog box will appear, asking them to enter the new name.

Lastly, paste the copied name and click on the "390 diamonds" option.

The name of the players will be changed, and the diamonds will be deducted.

