Free Fire Republic Day India '26/1' event: Free daily rewards, new gun skin and more

Garena Free Fire has an extensive collection of exclusive in-game items like skins, costumes, characters, pets and more. Most of these things can be procured via diamonds, one of the game’s currencies.

The developers of Free Fire often introduce in-game events that give players the opportunity to obtain a variety of items for free. Today, they announced a series of events related to the Indian Republic Day. These events are set to begin on the 25th of January.

This article takes a look at some information on the numerous Republic Day-themed events, rewards and more in Free Fire.

Also Read: Best sniper rifles in Free Fire in January 2021

All players need to know about the Free Fire Republic Day India '26/1' event

Republic Day Reward (26th January 4 AM IST – 27th January 3:59:59 AM IST)

Advertisement

Republic Day Reward

Free Fire players would have to complete the following missions on Republic Day to obtain the respective rewards:

Incubator Voucher – Play 1 match

2x Diamond Royale Voucher – Play 1 match

6x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate – 1 Booyah in a BR match

Daily Party Rewards 1-5 (25th January 4 AM IST – 6th February 3:59:59 AM IST)

Daily Party Rewards 1-5

Here, players will obtain numerous items (character and gun skins) by logging in to Free Fire daily. The rewards are:

Advertisement

Alvaro (7D) – Login 1 day

– Login 1 day XM8 - Abyssal (7D) – Login 1 day

– Login 1 day Jota (7D) – Login 2 days

– Login 2 days AN94 - Spikey Spine (7D) – Login 2 days

– Login 2 days Chrono (7D) – Login 3 days

– Login 3 days M1014 - Wasteland (7D) – Login 3 days

– Login 3 days Kapella (7D) – Login 4 days

– Login 4 days P90 - The Punishers (7D) – Login 4 days

– Login 4 days Luqueta (7D) – Login 5 days

– Login 5 days SCAR – Mystic Seeker (7D) – Login 5 days

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Shadow Shooter: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Daily Party Rewards 6-9 (25th January 4 AM IST – 6th February 3:59:59 AM IST)

Daily Party Rewards 6-9

Here are the second set of log-in rewards:

Clu (7D) – Login 6 days

– Login 6 days M60 - Captain Bubble (7D) – Login 6 days

– Login 6 days Wolfrahh (7D) – Login 7 days

– Login 7 days AWM - Duke Swallowtail (7D) – Login 7 days

– Login 7 days Dasha (7D) – Login 8 days

– Login 8 days M79 - Hipster Bunny (7D) – Login 8 days

– Login 8 days Jai (7D) – Login 9 days

– Login 9 days Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate – Login 9 days

– Login 9 days Weapon Royale Voucher – Login 9 days

– Login 9 days AK47 - Valentines (7D) – Login 9 days

Get New Gun Skin (25th January 4 AM IST – 3rd February 3:59:59 AM IST)

Get New Gun Skin

Advertisement

In the ‘Get New Gun Skin’ event in Free Fire, players would have to collect Fireworks 2021 tokens by completing missions. These tokens can then be used to redeem the rewards, including the gun skin:

Gold Royale Voucher (Can be done 30 times) - 2 Fireworks 2021 Tokens

Weapon Royale Voucher (Can be done 3 times) - 5 Fireworks 2021 Tokens

Character Lvl. 6 Card (1 Time) - 15 Fireworks 2021 Tokens

P90 Midnight Mafia (1 Time) - 20 Fireworks 2021 Tokens

Also Read: BNL's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, country and more